Hidden Valley holds signing day

Signing day with the Hidden Valley Titans on Tuesday featured five of their sports programs being represented.

Abigail Bishop is staying close to home, taking her volleyball talents to Roanoke College.

Garry Norris Jr. will also be a Maroon, joining the highly successful wrestling program under Nate Yetzer. Trevin Pennix will run track at Shenandoah University.

Chase Pritchard will play baseball at Virginia Wesleyan, Wynn Womeldorf will take his baseball talents to Stevens Institute of Technology.

Steele Torrence, all-district and all-region honoreee, will play basketball at Elizabethtown College.