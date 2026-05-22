Anthony Volpe to start practicing at second base after José Caballero returns to shortstop

New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe, right, throws to first base after forcing Toronto Blue Jays Brandon Valenzuela (59) out at second base on a double play, during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, May 21, 2026. in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

NEW YORK – Anthony Volpe will start working out at second base for the New York Yankees following José Caballero's recovery from a broken middle finger.

Caballero was activated and started at shortstop in Friday's series opener against AL-best Tampa Bay after spending the minimum 10 days on the injured list. Volpe was on the bench.

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“As I’ve told them each, it’s not going to be the perfect scenario every single day. You may like or not like a decision on a given day, but the end of the day we’re all working for the same thing,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “We want to win big, and we want win big for the Yankees. And then it’s my job to try and put you in the best position to be successful and there’ll be some days where that makes sense and is fair or not fair.”

Caballero was hurt diving back to first base on a pickoff attempt by Abner Uribe during the ninth inning of a game at Milwaukee on May 10, even though he was wearing a sliding mitt. Acquired from Tampa Bay last July 31, the 29-year-old Caballero started 39 of the Yankees’ first 41 games at shortstop and hit .249 with four homers, 13 RBIs and 13 stolen bases with a .720 OPS.

Volpe, the starting shortstop from 2021-23, had been optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre following his recovery from shoulder surgery Oct. 14 and then was brought up after Caballero got hurt.

“Both guys are going to play. Cabby’s versatility comes into play now again with Anthony here,” Boone said. “These things have a way of working themselves out. It’s a good situation to be in because we have two players that we feel like can play vital roles in us winning games.”

Volpe started eight games at shortstop while Caballero was on the IL and hit .217 with three RBIs, two stolen bases and seven walks for a .707 OPS.

“Like what I’ve seen. I feel like he’s had a good week of at-bats," Boone said. "I feel he’s played well in the field. Again, it’s a week, but he’s a really talented player that we have high expectations for.”

Volpe's professional experience at second is one game each at Class A Tampa and High-A Hudson Valley in 2021, when he also played three games at third base for Tampa.

“Second base I’m not too worried about,” Boone said. “I probably wouldn’t put him over at third up here. I’d want him to go do that a little bit.”

Volpe also appeared at second base during five spring training games in 2023.

“He may still end up being all at shortstop. On the days he’s playing shortstop, I may move Cabby around,” Boone said. “But I want him to at least get some work over there and see that side of the field, too.”

Caballero also has played second, third and outfield.

New York opened a roster spot by optioning top prospect Spencer Jones to Scranton. Jones debuted on May 8 and hit .167 with no extra-base hits and two RBIs in 27 plate appearances over 10 games. He was brought up after Jasson Domínguez sprained his left shoulder when he crashed into Yankee Stadium’s outfield wall on May 7.

“It was a good experience for Spencer even though he didn’t get a lot of results,” Boone said. “I actually feel like he held his own pretty well.”

Domínguez is hitting off a tee and could be ready for games by the end of next week or early June.

Giancarlo Stanton, sidelined since April 24 by a strained right calf, is to be examined next week and could be given permission to start running.

Trent Grisham was back in the lineup leading off and playing center field after missing one game. He left Wednesday's game because of knee pain and tests showed no structural damage.

New York also activated ace right-hander Gerrit Cole from the 15-day IL following his recovery from elbow ligament replacement surgery. He was to start Friday in his first big league appearance that counted since the 2024 World Series.

Right-hander Yovanny Cruz was optioned to the RailRiders on Thursday night after making his first two big league appearances.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb