Liberty baseball blanks La Tech to reach CUSA Semifinals

KENNESAW, Ga. – The Liberty Flames baseball program continued its strong run through the Conference USA Tournament on Friday, defeating Louisiana Tech Bulldogs baseball 6-0 to clinch a spot in the CUSA semifinals in Kennesaw, Georgia.

Liberty improved to 40-16 on the season with the victory, marking the program’s first 40-win campaign since 2019. The Flames secured their semifinal berth after opening tournament play with a 10-4 win over Sam Houston Bearkats baseball earlier in the week.

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The Flames powered past Louisiana Tech behind a trio of home runs and a dominant pitching performance. Liberty held the Bulldogs scoreless throughout the contest while continuing its offensive surge in pool play.

Liberty entered the tournament as the No. 2 seed after a strong regular season under head coach Bradley LeCroy. The Flames were picked seventh in the CUSA preseason poll but have emerged as one of the league’s top teams during the 2026 campaign.

The semifinal appearance adds to a resurgent season for the program after Liberty finished 30-27 a year ago. The Flames will now look to continue their postseason push with a chance to reach the CUSA Championship game.