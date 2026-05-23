Tar Heels top Hokies in ACC Quartefinals

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Virginia Tech Hokies run in the ACC Tournament came to an end Friday afternoon as North Carolina Tar Heels baseball pulled away for a 10-4 victory in the ACC quarterfinals at Truist Field in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Seventh-seeded Virginia Tech stayed within striking distance through the middle innings before the second-seeded Tar Heels broke the game open late with a four-run eighth inning to secure a spot in the ACC semifinals.

Recommended Videos

The Hokies jumped out early offensively, using back-to-back home runs in the third inning to briefly seize momentum against North Carolina starter Jason DeCaro. Virginia Tech finished with four runs but struggled to slow a balanced UNC lineup that produced timely hits throughout the afternoon.

North Carolina answered in the fourth inning and gradually extended its lead behind key RBI performances from Jake Schaffner and Owen Hull. The Tar Heels added insurance late while ACC Freshman of the Year Caden Glauber stabilized the game in relief, tossing 5 2/3 shutout innings after entering in the third.

Virginia Tech reached the quarterfinals after a 17-10 offensive outburst against Notre Dame Fighting Irish baseball in the second round Wednesday night. The Hokies totaled 19 hits in that victory to earn their first ACC Tournament quarterfinal appearance since 2013.

Despite the loss, Virginia Tech closed the week with momentum entering NCAA regional selection discussions after winning series against Clemson Tigers baseball late in the regular season and advancing in Charlotte. The Hokies now await their postseason fate when the NCAA Tournament field is announced.