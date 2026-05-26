Naomi Osaka’s taste for fashion in the spotlight again with walk-on outfit at the French Open

Naomi Osaka of Japan gestures before the first round women's singles tennis match against Laura Siegemund of Germany at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris, Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

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PARIS – Naomi Osaka’s taste for fashion was in the spotlight again on Tuesday at the French Open.

The tennis star walked onto Court Suzanne-Lenglen in a ceremonial black skirt and sleeveless beaded bodice, which she removed to reveal a sequined gold playing dress for her opening match.

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Osaka said on Saturday that she enjoys fashion since “I don’t talk a lot, so that way I can talk through my clothes.”

She added “I am a little dramatic when it comes to my fashion sense.”

Osaka entered wearing the embellished bodice structured to recall armor, and a long pleated skirt over her playing attire for her debut in Paris this year. She then removed the over-garments before beginning to play against German opponent Laura Siegemund.

Earlier this year at the Australian Open, Osaka walked on wearing a wide-brim hat, a veil and holding a white parasol.

The four-time Grand Slam champion also recently wore a show-stopping outfit at the Met Gala in New York.

Earlier on Court Philippe-Chatrier, top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka wore two necklaces with diamonds for her opening win.

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AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis