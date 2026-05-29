Liberty tops Boston College 4-3 in regional opener

ATHENS, Ga. – The Liberty Flames scored two runs in the top of the ninth inning to defeat Boston College 4-3, Friday afternoon.

Shortstop Tanner Marsh paced Liberty’s offense, going 3-for-5. Nick Barone added a 2-for-5 performance, while Jaxon Sorenson also collected two hits. Riley DeCandido, Landon Scilley and Kyle Hvidsten each recorded multiple hits as the Flames consistently pressured Boston College pitching throughout the afternoon.

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Boston College was held scoreless through four innings as Gretna native and LCA grad Ben Blair lasted 7 innings on the mound, racking up seven strikeouts.

The Eagles did manage to comeback after getting solo home runs in the fifth, seventh and eighth innings. Julio Solier hit two of those home runs as BC held a 3-2 lead entering the 9th inning.

Liberty scratched across two runs in the final frame, the decisive run coming on a fielder’s choice throw home where Riley DeCandido was safe after the catcher dropped the ball.

With the win, Liberty advances in the winner’s bracket of the Athens Regional, while Boston College moves to an elimination game.