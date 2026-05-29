Salem lacrosse programs returning to region finals, state tournament

SALEM, Va. – Thursday featured semifinals games for Region 4D lacrosse. On the boys side the defending state champion Salem defeated William Byrd 16-3.

The Spartans will return to the region championship to face E.C. Glass. The Hilltoppers defeated Jefferson Forest, 13-5.

On the girls side, Rockbridge County continues to roll. The Wildcats beat E.C. Glass 17-9 while Salem held on for a slim 7-6 victory at Blacksburg. The Wildcats and Spartans will meet in the region final.

A reminder that all teams that reach the region final also qualify for the VHSL state tournament.