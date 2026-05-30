Glenvar soccer programs notch region opening wins

SALEM, Va. – On the soccer pitch Friday night, both Glenvar programs started Region 2C tournament action with convincing wins.

On the girls side, the Highlanders were paced by Gabby Barba’s first half hat trick on their way to a 9-1 victory over George Wythe.

The Glenvar boys, the three-time defending state champs, had no problems with Chatham in a 10-0 victory.