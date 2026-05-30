Jax State topples Virginia 15-7 in regional opener

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – Jacksonville State struck early and never allowed Virginia to recover, defeating the Cavaliers 15-7 on Friday night in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament’s Hattiesburg Regional.

The Gamecocks (47-13) scored twice in the second inning and added five runs in the fifth to build a 9-0 lead.

Recommended Videos

Virginia entered the NCAA Tournament with a 36-21 record and the No. 2 seed in the Hattiesburg Regional, making its first postseason appearance under first-year head coach Chris Pollard. The Cavaliers had hoped to advance to a winners-bracket matchup with regional host Southern Miss but instead found themselves facing an elimination game less than 24 hours into the tournament.

Jacksonville State, the Conference USA champion, improved to 47-13 and moved within two victories of a regional title. The Gamecocks advanced to face fourth-seeded Little Rock, while Virginia’s season would continue in an elimination game against top-seeded Southern Miss after the Golden Eagles were upset earlier Friday.