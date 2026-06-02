High School: Auburn softball & baseball dominate, Hidden Valley baseball cruises

There were plenty of runs scored on Monday between both Auburn softball and baseball, along with Hidden Valley baseball.

Auburn softball and baseball both won by the same score - 12-0 - advancing to the Region 1C championship game.

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Eagles softball mashed their way to the win, putting three balls over the fence in the first three innings of their game against Grayson County, including two home runs in the first inning.

The Eagles advance to take on George Wythe softball on Wednesday at 5 p.m. for a chance at the Region championship.

Just steps away on the baseball diamond, Auburn baseball put on a run-scoring clinic as well, beating Giles 12-0. The Eagles ability to put the ball in play made the difference, and their offensive pressure caused Giles to mismanage a few runs in Auburns favor.

The Eagles will take on Fort Chiswell on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Hidden Valley baseball put up 16 runs in a dominating performance against Northside, as the Titans came out on top 16-3. They scored double digits before Northside got on the scoreboard.

The Titans will battle Abingdon for the 3D championship on Thursday at 6 p.m.