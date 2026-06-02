High School Soccer: Cave Spring, Hidden Valley girls to square off, Blacksburg boys win thriller

Plenty of action on the pitch on Monday night as teams advance to their respective region championship games.

Hidden Valley girls soccer took down Abingdon 6-2 while Cave Spring defeated William Byrd 8-0. Blacksburg boys soccer battled Jefferson Forest and it was the Bruins who came out on top in overtime, 2-1.

Recommended Videos

For Hidden Valley, the Titans found themselves down 2-1 before rattling off four goals to take control of the game and advance to the 3D championship.

They’ll face Cave Spring, who kept their unbeaten season alive with a shutout of William Byrd. Cave Spring’s win has them back in the region final and thus, the state tournament for the third year in a row.

Hidden Valley and Cave Spring will duke it out for the 3D championship on Thursday at 6 p.m.

In Blacksburg, a battle between two unbeaten squads in the Bruins and Jefferson Forest came down to the wire in overtime, but the Bruins scored the golden goal to advance.

Jefferson Forest pulled ahead in the remaining minutes of the first half, but Blacksburg scored in the 2nd half to tie the game and ultimately give them the chance to win in overtime.

The Bruins set themselves up with a chance at a Region 4D championship when they take on Charlottesville on Wednesday.