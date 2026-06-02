Pulaski River Turtles gear up for 2026 season

The wait is nearly over.

The Pulaski River Turtles will embark on their sixth season in franchise history this coming week and are looking to hoist championship hardware at the end of the season. To do so, they’ll need to rely on some local talent to help get them there.

“It’s really good for them to be local and be able to get back to school if they need to see a trainer, if they need to get in the weight room, or if they need to visit with their coaches,” said River Turtles Manager Bill Kinneberg. “Most importantly, their coaches can see them play every night.”

The River Turtles boast four players from Radford and Virginia Tech, along with a host of other top-tier Division I baseball players.

While playing baseball and winning games is fun, the camaraderie among players from different programs is what makes the team — and the league — so special.

“I think it’s cool to play with new players and see what they’ve been through in their college careers,” said Radford’s Noah Toole, an infielder for the River Turtles. “You can always learn new things from new people. It’s cool to see where people come from, how they got there and what else you can learn from them.”

“You get a chance to come here and meet some new guys you don’t know from places you don’t know,” said John Michael Szefc, an incoming Virginia Tech Hokie and River Turtles infielder. “It’s really cool to hear their stories and make new connections. Especially for me, with this upcoming year being my first year in college, it’s nice to make some college connections before I get on campus.”

With a number of summer leagues around the country, the appeal of returning to the River Turtles stems from the passion the community has for the team.

“Fans love to support you and love to come out to the games,” said Toole. “We love to put on a show for the fans and have a great time.”

The River Turtles begin their 2026 season against the Johnson City Doughboys in a three-game series, marking the start of a two-month campaign in Pulaski.