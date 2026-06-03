Steelman transfers to Roanoke Catholic

ROANOKE, Va. – One of the area’s top football players is headed to a new school.

Kamharie “Zhiy” Steelman, a standout running back and 1st and 10 honoree, has transferred to Roanoke Catholic after two incredible seasons at William Fleming High School.

Steelman emerged as one of the top offensive threats in the region during the 2025 season, rushing for 1,863 yards and 22 touchdowns while helping lead the Colonels to the region semifinals. He also contributed 207 receiving yards and another touchdown.

His standout campaign earned him Blue Ridge District Offensive Player of the Year honors, along with All-Region and All-State recognition.

Steelman’s biggest performance came in Week 8, when he was named the WSLS 1st and 10 Player of the Week following a dominant outing against William Byrd. In a 55-7 victory, he carried the ball 21 times for 319 yards and four touchdowns.

“It started off during practice,” Steelman said while recently receiving his 1st and 10 trophy. “We go hard in practice and the results showed in the game. The first play of the game, I broke, I think it was like a 10-yard gain. I knew I was gonna have a good game after that.”

Steelman also made an impact on defense, recording 21.5 tackles, including 10 solo stops. He added one tackle for loss, one sack and a pass breakup.

Former William Fleming coach Nick Leftwich credited Steelman’s work ethic for his rapid development.

“Zhiy has always been a worker,” Leftwich said. “In the offseason, he’s a multi-sport athlete, which we love. But when he’s not doing other things for William Fleming, he’s in that weight room and putting in the work that he needs to put in. He works on his craft almost every day. We’re very proud of him and we look forward to what he’s going to become and continue to get better.”

In addition to his success on the football field, Steelman was also a standout basketball player for the Colonels.

Now, Steelman will take his talents to Roanoke Catholic, bringing with him one of the most impressive sophomore résumés in the state and high expectations for the next chapter of his high school career.

The Celtics enter a new era under first year coach Brett Jones.