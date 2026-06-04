Fort Chiswell baseball claims Region 1C Championship in state final rematch

A back-and-forth battle between Fort Chiswell and Auburn baseball resulted in a Region 1C championship for the Pioneers, who won 4-3 in an eight inning battle.

Auburn struck quickly, scoring in the top of the first, but in the bottom half of the frame, Fort Chiswell tied the game at 1-1.

The Pioneers would keep the pressure on however, scoring two more runs in the following innings to give themselves a 3-1 cushion until Auburn battled back to tie the game at 3-3.

Fort Chiswell delivered in the clutch though, scoring the winning run and hoisting the 1C trophy.