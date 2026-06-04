High School Soccer: Auburn, Blacksburg boys soccer claim region championships

Wednesday night saw two local boys soccer teams claim region titles, as Auburn boys soccer took home the 1C title with a 4-2 win over Galax while Blacksburg completed an unbeaten season with a 3-0 win over Charlottesville in the 4D final.

Auburn took a commanding 2-0 lead against Galax in the first half of the 1C title, however, the Maroon Tide fired two goals within a few minutes of each other to tie the game at 2-2.

An unlikely hero then stepped up. Luis Silva, a freshman, net not only his first goal of the season to put Auburn ahead, but then his second of the season to give the Eagles 4-2 insurance.

In Blacksburg, the Bruins avenged last year’s region final loss to Charlottesville with a 3-0 win on their home turf. Two first half goals set the tone for the Bruins, and a late second half goal by Peyton Cruise provided Blacksburg with extra insurance.

Blacksburg claims their first region title since 2018 and will look to continue their state championship aspirations.