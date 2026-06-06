VHSL Class 4 State Quarterfinals Lacrosse

ROANOKE, Va. – Defending Class 4 state runner-up Rockbridge County took another step toward its goal of a state championship Friday night, overpowering Loudoun Valley 20-5 in the state quarterfinals.

Playing at Knight Stadium on the campus of Southern Virginia University, the Wildcats continued their dominant postseason run and secured a spot in next week’s state semifinals against Western Albemarle.

Rockbridge County wasted little time establishing control. Anna Nye set up the game’s opening goal, finding Lola Mulitalo for a 1-0 lead.

The Wildcats kept the pressure on throughout the first quarter. Emma McKnight showcased her footwork to score and extend the advantage to 3-0 as Rockbridge County built momentum early.

Mulitalo continued her offensive barrage, scoring multiple times, including an unassisted goal during the first-half surge. She finished with a team-high nine goals.

Nye was equally instrumental in the victory, recording three goals and four assists. McKnight added five goals, while Adrianna Grue also found the back of the net as the Wildcats’ offense proved too much for Loudoun Valley to handle.

The win sends Rockbridge County into the state semifinals for another opportunity to chase the championship that narrowly eluded the program a season ago. The Wildcats entered the postseason after capturing their sixth consecutive Region 4D title and have now moved within two victories of a state crown.

Rockbridge County will face Western Albemarle in the Class 4 state semifinals next week.

On the boys side of the Class 4 State Quarterfinals, E.C. Glass def. Woodgrove 20-6 and Salem def. Broad Run 13-5. The Salem girls lost to Dominion 8-7 in double overtime.