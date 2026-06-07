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Jacob Misiorowski throws 103.7 mph pitch, fastest by a starter since tracking began in 2008

Associated Press

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Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Jacob Misiorowski works against the Colorado Rockies in the second inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 6, 2026, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
The speed of a pitch from Milwaukee Brewers starter Jacob Misiorowski is posted on the outfield scoreboard in the third inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Saturday, June 6, 2026, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Jacob Misiorowski reacts after getting out of a bases-loaded jam after Colorado Rockies' Ezequiel Tovar grounded out to end the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 6, 2026, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Milwaukee Brewers pitching coach Chris Hook, top left, looks on as starter Jacob Misiorowski, foreground, throws a practice pitch after being hit by a single off the bat of Colorado Rockies' Troy Johnston in the second inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 6, 2026, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Jacob Misiorowski works against the Colorado Rockies in the second inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 6, 2026, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER – Milwaukee Brewers ace Jacob Misiorowski threw a 103.7 mph pitch Saturday night against the Colorado Rockies, the fastest by a starter since tracking began in 2008.

The 24-year-old right-hander's record-setting pitch was low and outside to Kyle Karros in the third inning.

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Misiorowski has thrown the 12 fastest pitches by a starter. His previous high was 103.4 mph against St. Louis on May 25.

He threw 52 pitches 100 mph or faster Saturday night, including a record 45 of at least 101 mph. He allowed just an unearned run while striking out eight in seven innings, lowering his ERA to 1.50.

Misiorowski threw a record 57 pitches 100 mph or faster in the May 25 game, including 40 of 101 mph or more.

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Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.