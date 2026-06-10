VHSL Tournament: Auburn softball cruises, Hidden Valley baseball falls

Tuesday was a busy day on the diamond around the state, including Auburn softball taking down Honaker 13-2, while Hidden Valley baseball saw the end of their season with an 11-1 loss against Spotswood.

Auburn was on the board with a couple of runs in the bottom of the first before Honaker put a run on the board. Auburn would explode in the later innings offensively, securing a win and advancing to the semifinal.

Auburn turns to take on William Campbell on Friday at 10 a.m. at Salem’s Moyer Complex.

Hidden Valley baseball was on the board first in their first state playoff game since 2012, however, they allowed an avalanche of runs to Spotswood to end their season with a 17-7 record.