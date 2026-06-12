VHSL boys and girls soccer state semifinals

The semifinal round of the VHSL boys and girls soccer tournaments delivered exciting moments and high scoring action all across the state.

Boys:

In Class 1, Auburn boys soccer had a tough time containing Northampton, as the Eagles fell 5-1, ending their season in the semifinals. On the opposite side of the bracket, Galax blanked Rappahannock 6-0 to advance to the championship game on Saturday against Northampton. That game will be played at 10 a.m. at Roanoke College.

Glenvar boys soccer may have played the most dramatic game of the day, as the Highlanders took down Bruton in sudden death penalty kicks to advance to yet another state championship game. On the other end of the bracket, Appomattox County was blanked by Clarke County. Glenvar boys looks for their fourth consecutive title in their fifth straight championship game appearance.

Christiansburg took down Meridian 2-0 in their second straight shutout of the Class 3 playoffs. Liberty Christian took Brentsville District down to the wire before ultimately falling 3-2 in golden goal overtime. Christiansburg will face Brentsville District on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at Emory & Henry’s Self Stadium.

Blacksburg cruised past Class 4 opponent Atlee by a score of 4-0, setting up a rematch of the region final in which the Bruins won 3-0. That game will be played Saturday at 10 a.m. at Woodgrove High School.

Girls:

In Class 2, Nelson County shut out Clarke County on their way to a championship game appearance, where they’ll face Glenvar, who were 4-2 winners against Central Woodstock on Friday. The pair will meet at Spartan Field in Salem on Saturday at 10 a.m.

The Class 3 semifinal consisted of Cave Spring girls continuing their dominant season with a 2-0 win over William Monrroe while Western Albemarle took down Kettle Run 4-1. The Knights and Warriors duke it out from Emory & Henry on Saturday at 11 a.m.