Misiorowski strikes out 15 in complete-game 1-hitter as Brewers beat Phillies 6-0

Milwaukee Brewers' Jacob Misiorowski pitches during the second inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Friday, June 12, 2026, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

MILWAUKEE – Jacob Misiorowski struck out a career-high 15 and pitched a complete-game one-hitter to lead the Milwaukee Brewers to a 6-0 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night.

Misiorowski (8-2) didn’t walk a batter in facing the minimum number of batters, throwing 95 pitches, 74 for strikes.

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With the capacity crowd at American Family Field on its feet, Misiorowski struck out Justin Crawford to finish the game and raised his hands in the air in his first MLB complete game.

The Brewers, who entered having lost the final two games of a three-game series against the Athletics in Las Vegas, jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first with Christian Yelich drawing a leadoff walk and William Contreras knocking him in with a two-out double off Phillies opener Tanner Banks (0-4).

Milwaukee added a run in the second when Garrett Mitchell led off with an infield single and later scored on a wild pitch.

Jake Bauers hit 3-run homer, his 13th, with two outs in the fifth inning off Andrew Painter, giving the Brewers a 5-0 lead. Jackson Chourio added a run-scoring single in the sixth inning.

The Phillies placed outfielder Adolis García on the 60-day injured list with a right lat tear and recalled outfielder Gabriel Rincones Jr. from Triple-a Lehigh Valley. García left in the seventh inning of Wednesday night’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays after making consecutive throws to home plate on sacrifice flies. The team also placed outfielder Steward Berroa on the paternity list.

The Brewers placed RHP Coleman Crow on the 15-day injured list with a right flexor strain and recalled RHP Craig Yoho from Triple-A Nashville.

Up next

Aaron Nola (3-4, 5.86 ERA) gets the start for the Phillies on Saturday against the Brewers' Shane Drohan (3-1, 3.11 ERA).

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb