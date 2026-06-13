VHSL baseball and softball state semifinals

The VHSL championship picture is clearing up with multiple state semifinals wrapping up Friday.

Baseball:

Class 1 saw Chilhowie’s incredible season come to an end with a 5-3 loss to Rappahannock. On the other side of the bracket, Patrick Henry dominated Riverbeds 13-1. That sets up a Rappahannock-Patrick Henry championship at Kiwanis Field on Saturday at 10 a.m.

Class 2’s excitement came from Patrick County’s 3-2 walkoff win in the 9th inning to advance to the championship game. The Cougars are set to take on the winner of King William/Lebanon at Kiwanis field on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Jefferson Forest’s season came to a halting end in the semifinals by way of a 3-2 loss to Atlee, who will face Woodgrove on Saturday at 11 a.m.

Softball:

Auburn was only able to muster up a single run in a 4-1 loss to William Campbell in the Class 1 semifinals. William Campbell will face Buffalo Gap on Saturday at Moyer Sports Complex. First pitch is set for 11 a.m.

Class 2’s high scoring affair between Appomattox County and Poquoson went in favor of the Raiders, as they pulled out a 10-8 win to secure a spot in the championship game. They’ll face King William at the Moyer Sports Complex at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Abingdon exploded offensively against New Kent, registering 13 runs in a 13-1 win. They’ll take on Broadway on Saturday at Abingdon Lady Falcon Park, with first pitch at 11 a.m.