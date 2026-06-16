Radford’s Pratt, William Fleming’s Thomas receive B’Nai B’Rith Awards

The 75th annual B’Nai B’Rith awards were held at Hotel Roanoke hosted by the Roanoke Jewish federation.

The annual event recognizes student-athletes who excel not only in sports, but also in academics and citizenship.

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20 area schools were represented tonight, as Seth Greenberg served as keynote speaker.

The Artie Levin Personal Life Award for Outstanding Citizenship was presented to Alexis Beaumont of Faith Christian School.

This year’s male winner was Elijah Thomas of William Fleming High School. A three sport athlete, Thomas excelled on the track, football field and basketball court for the Colonels.

This year’s female winner was Lydia Pratt of Radford High School. Just this weekend Pratt won both the Class 2 girls singles and doubles championship.

Both Pratt and Thomas were shocked hearing their name called for the prestigious award.

“Getting to walk away with two state championships was a really good way to seal [my senior year] and then to come here, I honestly wasn’t expecting this at all. I was just kind of enjoying the dinner and the speeches and then they called my name and I was just really shocked. It’s really cool and I’m so beyond grateful for this,” said Pratt.

“I can’t process it but this makes me feel great, it does,” said Thomas. “Let me just treat this as another milestone as me climbing my way to the top but as I graduated high school, I will use this to push me farther.”