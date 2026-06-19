Jing Yan shoots 66 at breezy Blythefield to take Meijer LPGA Classic lead

Lottie Woad, of England, watches her tee shot on the fourth hole during the first round of the Meijer LPGA Classic golf tournament, Thursday, June 18, 2026, in Belmont, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

BELMONT, Mich. – Jing Yan shot a 6-under 66 on Friday to take the second-round lead in the Meijer LPGA Classic, the final event before the major KPMG Women’s PGA Championship next week at Hazeltine.

Yan had a bogey-free afternoon round to get to 10 under in breezy conditions at Blythefield Country Club. The 30-year-old American is winless on the LPGA Tour.

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“I feel like I struck it pretty well the last two rounds,” Yan said. “And I putted well, so that kind of adds up to birdies.”

Lottie Woad of England and Cassie Porter of Australia were a stroke back. Woad shot 66, and Porter had a 68.

“Definitely challenging,” Woad said. “Wasn’t as windy as yesterday, but definitely still there. So I think the pins were maybe a little more tricky so just had to play smart to a few of them.”

First-round leader Yan Liu of China was 8 under with Minji Kang of South Korea. Liu had a 70, and Kang shot 68.

Two-time winner Brooke Henderson was 5 under, following an opening 73 with a 66. Defending champion Carlota Ciganda was 3 under after a 69.

Second-ranked Jeeno Thitikul missed the cut, shooting 74-70.

University of Oregon star Kiara Romero also dropped out with rounds of 72 and 73. She's the No. 1 amateur in the world and was the low amateur at the U.S. Women’s Open, where she tied for sixth.

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AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf