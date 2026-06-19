Yetzer brothers headline local wrestlers heading to junior nationals

SALEM, Va. – It’s a wrestling room typically full of Roanoke College grapplers. But on this June afternoon, it’s just two that take to the max.

It’s Nick and Jack Yetzer. The brothers hard at work training for their biggest wrestling trip yet.

“Well, I’ve always wanted to [go], but I finally qualified this year for it,” said Nick.

They are are two of seven local wrestlers from Noke Wrestling RTC Club that have qualified for USA Wrestling Junior Nationals in Fargo, North Dakota.

“I was excited that we were both able to go because it’d be fun and it’d be a lot better together than if we just went separate,” said Jack. The two started to take the sport seriously just a few years ago. “We started taking it seriously like maybe four or five years ago, but we’ve been wrestling for like all our life.”

The Yetzer’s are coming off a successful high school season with Glenvar. Nick secured a state runner up nod in the Class 2 113-pound weight class, while Jack claimed the state title in the 106-pound weight class. But as they prepare to take on the national stage, they have the ultimate coach to help them on their feet.

Nate Yetzer (center) coaches his sons Nick and Jack at a recent practice (WSLS)

“I mean, it’s definitely challenging. You got to keep the emotions out of it. And I get emotional for our college guys too. So it’s like, but obviously it’s a little different when it’s your own kid.”

Nate Yetzer serves as the Noke Wrestling Director and Head Coach of Roanoke College wrestling. He recently led the Maroons to an undefeated dual meet season and the program’s first region title just a few months ago. But perhaps more importantly, he’s dad. And the wrestling vet himself knows all about the Junior Nationals having gone five years in a row with his own brother during their younger days.

“When I first went out, me and my brother, we had never been anything that big before,” said Yetzer. “I mean, it’s like 65 mats in one gym. So it can be overwhelming.

As practice rolls on for the next few weeks, the intensity level is sure to increase along with Nick and Jack’s desire to define their own success as they carry on this family tradition.

“It’s like we have everything we could possibly want to be as good as we can get,” Jack said. “Like our mom, she’s supportive, huge support. And we got our dad. Obviously he knows a lot about it.”

“I got a lot of pride in them. You know, I know how much they work and how much they put into it,” said Yetzer. “I mean, honestly, that’s really, really what I want. I want all four of my boys, just want them to learn how to work really hard.”

Representing Noke Wrestling RTC at junior nationals July 9-12 will be:

Jack Yetzer (Glenvar)

Nick Yetzer (Glenvar)

Ty Cobb (William Byrd)

Teegan Bowen (Girls Division, Northside)

Cora Flahive (Girls Division, home-schooled)

Takoda Parker (Blacksburg)

Tharen Svetnant (Blacksburg)

Fundraising efforts are still active to help support travel costs to Fargo. If you’d like to offer support, please click here.