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Sports

Jose Alvarado will return to the Knicks on a multiyear deal, AP source says

Brian Mahoney

Associated Press

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New York Knicks guard Jose Alvarado (5) drives as San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper defend during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA Finals basketball series, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
New York Knicks guard Jose Alvarado, left, celebrates with Mayor Zohran Mamdani during the New York Knicks' NBA championship parade Thursday, June 18, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, left, and New York Knicks' Jose Alvarado, right, pose for a photo before the NBA basketball draft, Tuesday, June 23, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

New York Knicks guard Jose Alvarado (5) drives as San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper defend during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA Finals basketball series, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

NEW YORK – Jose Alvarado will return to the New York Knicks on a multiyear contract, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Friday.

Alvarado declined his player option and is working with the NBA champions on a three-year deal, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the contract was not yet finalized. ESPN first reported the plan, saying Alvarado would make more than $14 million with the new deal.

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The guard was acquired from New Orleans during the season and had a player option for $4.5 million for next season.

“I'm home,” Alvarado wrote on X, ending his post with a series of orange and blue hearts.

Alvarado indeed came home on Feb. 5 when the Knicks acquired the Brooklyn native who attended Christ the King High School. He was primarily a backup behind Jalen Brunson but was on the floor with the All-Star for most of the fourth quarter of the Knicks' 107-106 victory over San Antonio in Game 4 of the NBA Finals, when they made a record comeback from a 29-point deficit. Alvarado had eight points and three assists in the period.

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AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.