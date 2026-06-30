Center Kristaps Porzingis re-signing with Warriors on two-year, $40 million deal

FILE - LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, center, shoots as Golden State Warriors center Kristaps Porzingis defends during the first half of an NBA play-in tournament basketball game Wednesday, April 15, 2026, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill,File)

SAN FRANCISCO – Center Kristaps Porzingis has reached an agreement to remain with the Golden State Warriors, with a person with direct knowledge of the negotiations saying it's a two-year, $40 million contract.

The team announced his deal Tuesday, keeping Porzingis off the market as the NBA's free-agency period begins. The person provided the terms to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not part of the announcement.

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The 30-year-old Latvian joined Golden State at the February trade deadline from Atlanta in a swap that sent Buddy Hield and Jonathan Kuminga to the Hawks.

Porzingis missed significant time last season even after coming to the Warriors. The 7-foot-2 veteran played just 32 games, averaging 16.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.2 blocks in 24 minutes of action. He appeared in 15 games for Golden State with 11 starts.

The Warriors finished 37-45 to earn the 10th seed in the Western Conference and lost to Phoenix in the Play-In tournament.

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AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA