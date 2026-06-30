Glenvar football camp delivers smiles, skill development

Young athletes flocked to Glenvar High School this week for Highlanders Football Camp.

The three-day camp is led by Glenvar head football coach Kevin Clifford, along with several current Highlanders players. Future Highlanders, from first through sixth grade, are developing football fundamentals through drills, games and position-specific instruction.

While the camp is designed to build skills, Clifford said having fun is just as important.

“The most important thing is fun,” said Clifford. “We emphasize proper tackling with four tackling circuits, focusing on head placement, where your arms should be and where your head should be. That’s really important. We also let everybody play an offensive position. Whether you’re a skill player, you’re going to play on the line. Linemen are going to get to run the ball. Finding that balance is really important because if they’re not having fun, they’re not going to want to stay with the sport.”

Glenvar opens the varsity football season September 4th against Liberty.