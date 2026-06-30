Mercury's Thomas says she has received online abuse following suspension for Caitlin Clark incident

Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) strips the ball from Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale (24) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, June 11, 2026. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

PHOENIX – Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas said she has received death threats and been called racial slurs in the aftermath of her one-game suspension after she made contact with her fist to Caitlin Clark’s throat in last week's matchup against Indiana.

Thomas also criticized WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert for not doing more to protect the league's players when she spoke with reporters on Tuesday at the team's practice facility.

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“It's unfortunate that it's come to this over basketball," Thomas said. "A lot of us — myself included — didn't even know the play took place until after the game. Now we're being painted as thugs. There's death threats out on us. It's really unacceptable. It's something that needs to change in this league and I'm just really sick and tired of it.”

Thomas called the play a “complete accident," but said her main concern wasn't the suspension. The six-time All-Star said she didn't know she was being suspended until 10 minutes before it was released on social media.

“It’s not even about the suspension,” Thomas said. “If that’s what they felt was necessary in that moment, then so be it. But I think there’s a lot of other plays that you can say the same about. The biggest thing is about our safety. We’re so concerned about the safety on the court, but time and time again, we’re having people threaten our lives. Leaking addresses out there. Putting crazy pictures that have nothing to do with basketball.”

The play happened with 6:52 left in the second quarter in a game against Clark's Indiana Fever on Wednesday and was deemed to be a non-basketball act. The league gave Thomas a Flagrant Foul 2 penalty for it.

No foul was called on the play by officials in the moment. The WNBA is allowed to review a game to reclassify a Flagrant foul or to classify as Flagrant any foul not called as such during a game.

"People are sending racial slurs and all types of stuff,” Thomas said. “There's a difference between trolling and there's a difference between hatred. The hatred that we're experiencing over a play that, honestly, was a complete accident, no one even knew it happened. It's just unfortunate. The league has to do better in this instance.”

Thomas added: “We still have yet to hear anything from Cathy (Engelbert),” Thomas said. “It’s no surprise. You could see what’s being said on social media. Yeah — it’s unfortunate, but as usual, she remains silent. That’s unfortunate when our lives our being threatened.”

Thomas served her suspension on Saturday when the Mercury visit the Toronto Tempo.

The Fever renewed their call for player safety in a statement on Thursday.

The two teams had played a few days before the Thomas-Clark incident and there were six technical fouls called and one ejection. Clark picked up her fifth technical of the season in that game. The team petitioned the league to have it rescinded, but the WNBA confirmed that the technical will stand.

“It was egregious. The fact that it was a no-call … You got to call it,” Fever coach Stephanie White said after the game. “You’re coming in here aware of what happened two nights ago and that (expletive) still happens? Absolutely unacceptable.”

The Mercury and Fever play again on July 9 in Phoenix.

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AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball