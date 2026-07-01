JF tabs Bryce Woodliff as next hoops coach; Rockbridge calls on Tyler Falls

ROANOKE, Va. – Bryce Woodliff has been named the new boys basketball coach at Jefferson Forest High School, the school announced Wednesday.

Woodliff succeeds as the leader of the program after spending nearly a decade coaching at the collegiate, prep and high school levels. A Roanoke native, he played three seasons at North Cross School before completing his senior year at Greenbrier East High School in Lewisburg, West Virginia, under coach Jim Justice.

Woodliff continued his playing career at Georgia Southern, where he played under former coach Mark Byington, before transferring to Roanoke College to play for Hall of Fame coach Page Moir.

Woodliff has served in several coaching roles during the past nine years, gaining experience at the college, postgraduate and varsity levels. Most recently, he was a member of the Patrick Henry High School coaching staff that advanced to the VHSL Class 5 state semifinals and reached the 2022-23 Class 5 state championship game, finishing as state runner-up.

In addition to coaching, Woodliff has built a reputation as a basketball skills trainer, working with athletes of all ages to develop their basketball IQ, individual skills, confidence and overall performance. His coaching philosophy emphasizes player development, discipline and helping athletes succeed both on and off the court.

As he steps into his first head coaching job, Jefferson Forest believes Woodliff’s leadership and passion for player development will help position the Cavaliers to compete in the Seminole District, Region 4D and VHSL Class 4 ranks.

Rockbridge County High School has named Tyler Falls as the new head coach of its girls basketball program, the school’s athletic department announced.

Falls is a familiar figure within the Wildcats athletic program, bringing extensive coaching experience and a longstanding connection to Rockbridge County basketball.

He has spent several years coaching in both the Rockbridge County boys and girls basketball programs, giving him a broad understanding of the school’s athletic culture and the development of its student-athletes.

School officials said Falls’ experience within the program and commitment to player development made him a strong choice to lead the Wildcats as they prepare for the upcoming season.