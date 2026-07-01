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Belgium converts late penalty to beat Senegal 3-2 in extra time in the round of 32 at the World Cup

Andrew Destin

Associated Press

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Belgium's Youri Tielemans (8) celebrates after scoring during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Belgium and Senegal in Seattle, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Belgium's Romelu Lukaku (9) celebrates scoring their first goal during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Belgium and Senegal in Seattle, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Senegal's Ismaila Sarr (18) scores their second goal during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Belgium and Senegal in Seattle, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Senegal's Ismaila Sarr (18) is congratulated after scoring his side's 2nd goal during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Belgium and Senegal in Seattle, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Senegal's Habib Diarra (21) scores their first goal past Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, left, and Belgium's Brandon Mechele, right, during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Belgium and Senegal in Seattle, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Belgium's Youri Tielemans (8) celebrates after scoring during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Belgium and Senegal in Seattle, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

SEATTLE – Youri Tielemans scored from the penalty spot in stoppage time of extra time, and Belgium came back from two goals down to beat Senegal 3-2 Wednesday in the round of 32 at the World Cup.

Tielemans was fouled just before the end of the 30 minutes of extra time were finished and the referee awarded the penalty after a video review.

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Habib Diarra and Ismaïla Sarr gave the Senegalese a 2-0 lead, but Belgium substitute Romelu Lukaku got one back in the 86th minute and Tielemans equalized in the 89th.

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See more of AP’s World Cup coverage here

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