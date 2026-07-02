Former Radford coach Kevin Fagan hired as Liberty softball associate head coach

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Liberty has hired former Radford head coach Kevin Fagan as its associate head softball coach, Flames head coach Dot Richardson announced.

Fagan joins Liberty after spending the past two seasons at Radford, where he guided the Highlanders to the 2025 Big South regular-season championship and was named the conference’s Coach of the Year. He will oversee Liberty’s pitching staff while assisting in other areas of the program.

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“Our program is extremely blessed to have Kevin Fagan added to our staff as the Associate Head Coach of Liberty softball,” Richardson said. “He was extremely accomplished as a professional football player. His love and expertise for the sport of softball grew while coaching his daughters through travel ball and high school, and that passion led him to coach teams to championships at multiple collegiate levels. What also grew was his love of Jesus Christ. This combination of an accomplished champion athlete, coach and love for the Lord is a perfect combination to help bring Liberty Softball to even further heights.

“Our goal has always been and always will be to win championships and to give God the glory as we train champions for Christ through the sport. This is Coach Fagan’s mission and calling as well. He will head up the pitching staff and assist in other areas of the team and program. His coaching abilities will help further develop our student-athletes to reach their full potential both on and off the field.”

Fagan replaces his daughter, Kasey Fagan Graham, who served as Liberty’s associate head coach since 2022 and spent nine seasons on Richardson’s staff. He will also join daughters Sami Fagan Harmon, an assistant coach, and Haley Sampson, Liberty’s director of operations, on the Flames’ coaching staff.

During his tenure at Radford, Fagan helped elevate the Highlanders into one of the Big South Conference’s top programs. In 2025, Radford captured the conference regular-season title, while Fagan earned Big South Coach of the Year honors. The Highlanders also collected two Big South Pitcher of the Year awards, a Freshman of the Year honor, a Scholar-Athlete of the Year selection and 13 all-conference honors during his two seasons.

Radford also earned victories over Louisville and Boston College and spent five weeks ranked in the D1Softball Mid-Major Top 25 during the 2025 campaign.

In his first season with the Highlanders, Fagan led Radford to a 30-26 record and a 14-4 mark in Big South play. The 30 victories were the program’s most since 2018, while the conference win total was its highest since 2014. The Highlanders also recorded their first conference tournament victory since 2021 and earned the first Big South series wins in program history over Longwood and USC Upstate.

Before arriving at Radford, Fagan spent four seasons at Division II Emmanuel (Georgia), compiling a 121-96 record. He guided the Lions to their first Conference Carolinas championship and first NCAA Division II Tournament appearance in 2021. The program also set school records in offensive, pitching and defensive categories during the 2022 season.

Fagan previously enjoyed a highly successful seven-year run at the College of Central Florida, posting a 355-68 record. Under his leadership, the Patriots won their first conference championship, first Region 8 title and made their first NJCAA national tournament appearance while earning the program’s first No. 1 national ranking.

Before coaching in college, Fagan led Team North Florida on the travel softball circuit, helping develop 50 scholarship players, including 14 who later competed in the NCAA Division I Women’s College World Series. He also coached his daughters at Dunnellon High School, where the program won two Florida state championships and an ESPN national championship.

Prior to beginning his softball coaching career, Fagan starred in football. He played on the University of Miami’s 1983 national championship team before spending time with the San Francisco 49ers, helping the franchise win Super Bowls XXIII and XXIV. He was named a second-team UPI All-Pro in 1990.