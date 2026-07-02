Taylor Fritz wins match and style points at Wimbledon. De Minaur also advances

Taylor Fritz of the United States returns the ball to Patrick Kypson of the United States in their second round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 2, 2026. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)

LONDON – A well-dressed Taylor Fritz impressed again at Wimbledon on Thursday, beating compatriot Patrick Kypson 6-2, 6-2, 7-5 to reach the third round as Princess Kate visited the All England Club.

Fritz's white blazer and NBA-style warmup pants for his walk-on at No. 2 Court drew attention but his play wasn't bad either — he fired 19 aces and avoided getting pushed into a fourth set.

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The sixth-seeded American, a semifinalist last year, emphatically pumped his right fist when he broke Kypson to convert his fourth match point.

“I'm really happy that I was able to just get the break there, avoid going to a tiebreaker, avoid going to a fourth, just get it done in three,” Fritz said in an on-court interview.

Fritz also won his opener in straight sets and had worn a similar outfit with tear-away warmup pants.

“I'm a bit more low-key so it's definitely something different for me walking out with the whole fit,” the 28-year-old Californian said.

“The first round I actually kind of struggled getting the thing off. I saw a video of Frances (Tiafoe) the other day just going full rip-off,” Fritz added. “I tried to copy him today.”

Fifth-seeded Alex de Minaur also advanced in straight sets, beating Adrian Mannarino 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.

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AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis