Egypt and Australia head to penalty shootout at the World Cup with match even at 1-1

Egypt's Trezeguet (7) reacts after a miss during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Australia and Egypt in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas, Friday, July 3, 2026. (AP Photo/Jessica Tobias)

ARLINGTON, Texas – Egypt and Australia are headed to a penalty shootout at the World Cup with their round of 32 match even at 1-1 through 120 minutes of play on Friday.

With the score in the knockout round still even after 30 minutes of extra time, a penalty shootout decides which team advances to the round of 16.

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Egypt defender Mohamed Hany became the first player with two own-goals in the same World Cup tournament, allowing Australia to level the score in the 55th minute.

Emam Ashour scored in the 13th minute for Egypt, which is making its debut in the knockout round of the World Cup. Australia is looking for first knockout victory in the third try for the Socceroos.

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