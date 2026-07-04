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Defending Wimbledon champion Iga Swiatek loses in 3rd round to Alexandra Eala

Associated Press

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Alexandra Eala of the Philippines eyes the ball during the third round women's singles match against Iga Swiatek of Poland at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Saturday, July 4, 2026.(AP Photo/Maja Smiejkowska)
Iga Swiatek of Poland rests under her towel during the third round women's singles match against Alexandra Eala of the Philippines at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Saturday, July 4, 2026.(AP Photo/Maja Smiejkowska)
Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan serves against Elise Mertens of Belgium in their third round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Saturday, July 4, 2026. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Elise Mertens of Belgium returns the ball to Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan in their third round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Saturday, July 4, 2026. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Alexandra Eala of the Philippines eyes the ball during the third round women's singles match against Iga Swiatek of Poland at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Saturday, July 4, 2026.(AP Photo/Maja Smiejkowska)

LONDON – Iga Swiatek’s title defense at Wimbledon ended Saturday in a 7-6 (9), 6-2 third-round loss to 21-year-old Alexandra Eala, who continues to make history for the Philippines.

Eala is the first Filipino player, male or female, to reach the fourth round of a Grand Slam singles tournament.

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Swiatek earned her first Wimbledon women’s title a year ago when she beat Amanda Anisimova 6-0, 6-0 in the final.

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AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.