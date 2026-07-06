Roanoke Rampage move to Richmond after 17 years

It’s the end of an era for the Roanoke Rampage. The football team full of first responders from around the area are answering a different type of call moving the team across the state. – It’s the end of an era for the Roanoke Rampage.

The football team full of first responders from around the area are answering a different type of call moving the team across the state.

For 17 years Roanoke has boast one of the most unique rosters in sports, a football team composed of only first responders. The Rampage became a staple for football fans in Southwest Virginia for their play, but also because they were teammates to the community, often fundraising throughout the year to give back to charity.

After almost two decades in the Star City, the Rampage are undergoing change, both in city and name. Rampage are transitioning to the Richmond Frontline, an incredibly tough decision for the organization.

“We looked at Richmond or any surrounding area and were like, what is our bigger demographic? If we move to Richmond, we have more departments to choose from, a bigger airport, a bigger city, community support. It’s just going to take time. We love Roanoke. It’s been our home since 2009, but we’ll see what the future holds,” said former President of the Rampage and current Founder of the Frontline, Jamison Ratcliffe.

The move leaves behind a 17 year legacy in town, one that couldn’t have been made without the countless people behind the scenes.

“The people that’s been with the Rampage since the beginning that didn’t ask for anything, that would work 20, 25 hours a week to get this organization up and running just to maybe receive a free t-shirt. These are the people, the heroes of the community that we really wanted to say thank you to,” said Ratcliffe. “It was everything to us to be able to sign that check over at the end of the year to donate those funds, to reinvest it back into the community. It was a phenomenal experience for all of us.”

The Frontline are officially looking for new players, coaches and community partners amongst many other positions.