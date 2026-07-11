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Karolina Muchova plays Linda Noskova in all-Czech final at Wimbledon

Andrew Dampf

Associated Press

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Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic returns the ball to Coco Gauff of the United States celebrates a point against in their semifinal women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 9, 2026. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic serves against Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine in their semifinal women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 9, 2026. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic serves against Coco Gauff of the United States in their semifinal women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 9, 2026. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic drops her racket as she reacts to winning against Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine in their semifinal women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 9, 2026. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic returns the ball to Coco Gauff of the United States celebrates a point against in their semifinal women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 9, 2026. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

LONDON – It’s an all-Czech final as Karolina Muchova plays Linda Noskova for the Wimbledon title on Saturday.

Both players are seeking their first Grand Slam trophy.

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The winner will become the third Czech woman in four years to win the grass-court major, after Marketa Vondrousova in 2023 and Barbora Krejcikova in 2024.

Muchova and Noskova played doubles together at the 2024 Paris Olympics and finished fourth.

Czech players have a long tradition at Wimbledon, led by Martina Navratilova, who won a record nine singles titles at the All England Club.

In the men’s final on Sunday, top-ranked Jannik Sinner will attempt to defend his title against French Open champion Alexander Zverev.

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AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.