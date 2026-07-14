Skip to main content
Clear icon
87º
Join Insider
Trending
Meet Link! A tiny kitten looking for a forever home
Jose Sanchez pleads guilty to racketeering charge in Amanda’s Touch prostitution ring case
Missing Franklin County woman found safe
New Virginia law protects residents seeking hotel shelter during power outages, storms

Sports

No. 1 pick Cholowsky agrees to a $10.35 million signing bonus with White Sox, AP source says

Jay Cohen

Associated Press

1 / 4
Chicago White Sox's Roch Cholowsky, first round of the 2026 MLB draft (No. 1 overall), throws a ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Athletics and the White Sox in Chicago, Sunday, July 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
UCLA shortstop Roch Cholowsky goes No. 1 overall to the Chicago White Sox during the 2026 MLB Draft shown on the scoreboard before a baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and the Athletics Saturday, July 11, 2026, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
UCLA shortstop Roch Cholowsky goes No. 1 overall to the Chicago White Sox during the 2026 MLB Draft shown on the scoreboard before a baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and the Athletics Saturday, July 11, 2026, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
FILE - UCLA's Roch Cholowsky reacts after hitting a home run during an NCAA baseball game against Texas Christian, Feb. 20, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong, File)

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Chicago White Sox's Roch Cholowsky, first round of the 2026 MLB draft (No. 1 overall), throws a ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Athletics and the White Sox in Chicago, Sunday, July 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CHICAGO – Roch Cholowsky has agreed to a contract with the Chicago White Sox that includes a record-breaking $10.35 million signing bonus after he was the No. 1 overall pick in last weekend's amateur draft.

A person familiar with the contract confirmed the agreement to the AP on Tuesday because it hadn't been announced by the team.

Recommended Videos

The slot value for the top pick this year was $11,350,600. Cholowsky's bonus tops the previous mark of $9.25 million for the amateur draft that belonged to Reds pitcher Chase Burns and Rockies prospect Charlie Condon, two of the top three selections in 2024.

Cholowsky, a 6-foot-2 shortstop who turned 21 in April, hit .320 with 21 homers, 60 RBIs and a 1.088 OPS in 60 games this season for UCLA.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.