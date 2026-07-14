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Shohei Ohtani to be available for Dodgers' weekend series at Yankees after fluid drained from knee

Associated Press

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Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani hits a ground ball during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Los Angeles, Sunday, July 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani (17) reacts as Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Gabriel Moreno throws during the third inning of a baseball game in Los Angeles, Sunday, July 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani (17) celebrates after hitting a double a double during the third inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Los Angeles, Sunday, July 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani runs to third base during the third inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Los Angeles, Sunday, July 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani hits a ground ball during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Los Angeles, Sunday, July 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

PHILADELPHIA – Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani will be a designated hitter at a minimum for this weekend's series at the New York Yankees after having fluid drained from his left knee.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Tuesday that Ohtani had the procedure to relieve irritation following Sunday's game and that the four-time MVP was taking a few days of vacation before the season's second half. Roberts said the two-way star did not receive an injection.

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Two-time World Series champion Los Angeles opens the second half Friday for the start of a three-game series at Yankee Stadium.

“He’s going to be in the lineup,” Roberts said before managing the National League in the All-Star Game.

Ohtani is batting .293 with 22 homers and 58 RBIs while going 8-2 with a 1.79 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings over 14 starts. The four-time MVP skipped Tuesday’s All-Star Game.

Ohtani last pitched on July 3. It isn't yet clear whether he will pitch against the Yankees.

“We haven't decided that yet," Roberts said.

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Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.