Rockbridge County honors Travis Roadcap with “One More” event

LEXINGTON, Va. – Just beyond the pitcher’s mound in Rockbridge County sits a makeshift memorial that’s been in place for days, honoring a man that considered this place home.

“We just had the new lights installed and he was pretty proud of that. I put his jersey in the middle and I turned the lights on and I just left him on for the night,” said Rockbridge County High School assistant athletic director Travis Rogers.

“This was his happy place. He was happiest at this place.”

Family, friends, current and even former players came to pay respects to Travis Roadcap--the teacher and head baseball coach who recently passed away.

“He always was asking, ‘How are you doing? Come on out and see us.’ He always invited everybody to baseball games. Everybody kind of knew he was an open book to us,” Rogers added.

Roadcap left a profound impact on the Rockbridge community, coming to RCHS after graduating Bridgewater College. He was a football and baseball assistant until four years ago when he shifted to head baseball coach.

“He was just kind of there as a mentor and also just a very relatable person,” said Drew Potter, a 2025 RCHS grad and former Wildcats baseball player.

Potter was one of dozens that came to show their respects along with football alums as well.

“He constantly offered advice on what to do. He would talk me through certain situations in looking for college or just classes in general,” Potter said. “An example, a couple of years back, I had an issues, personal issues with homecoming coming up and just a lot of stuff happening. He came over and kind of talked to me through it and just let me speak my mind on everything. He related to me in that scenario.”

Some of Roadcap’s favorite songs played, favorite foods were eaten and the fire department raised the flag as the theme of the evening became evident. Community members took time to write “One More” message, a motto Roadcap brought to the diamond.

“It was just, you know, look towards one more play, one more inning, one more out, just always looking for one more in everything,” Potter added.

With the lines drawn on the field, lights shining bright, the RCHS family did their part in honoring Travis Roadcap “One More” time.

“One more it is, but he’s always going to be here looking over this stuff. He’s always going to be, you know, watching over everything we do. And, you know, of course, there will be a new baseball coach, but he won’t ever be forgotten,” Rogers said.