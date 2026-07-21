Boehling, Shrewsbury headline VMI’s preseason All-SoCon selections

LEXINGTON, Va. – Four VMI football players earned preseason All-Southern Conference honors Tuesday as the league released its preseason poll and all-conference team during SoCon Football Media Day.

Running back Leo Boehling and punter Ben Shrewsbury were named to the preseason first team, while offensive lineman Bryce Burnett and linebacker Isaiah Grevious earned second-team recognition.

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Boehling is coming off a breakout 2025 season in which he rushed for 537 yards and two touchdowns on 128 carries. The Richmond native posted a career-high 149 rushing yards against The Citadel, highlighted by a 70-yard run. He also caught 14 passes for 88 yards and contributed on special teams with a 21-yard kick return against Mercer.

Shrewsbury earned first-team specialist honors after establishing himself as one of the top punters in the Football Championship Subdivision last season. The Jonesborough, Tennessee, native averaged nearly 48 yards per punt while totaling 4,075 yards on 85 punts, including a career-long 63-yard kick against ETSU. He pinned 22 punts inside the opponent’s 20-yard line, converted all 15 extra-point attempts and made four field goals. Shrewsbury was a semifinalist for the Augusta Sports Council FCS Punter of the Year Award, earned first-team All-SoCon honors and was named a Stats Perform FCS All-American in 2025.

Burnett received second-team recognition after starting all 11 games on VMI’s offensive line last season. The Peachtree City, Georgia, native served as a team captain and earned a spot on the Fall All-SoCon Academic Team.

Grevious also landed on the second team after recording 60 tackles in 12 games last season. The Charlottesville native totaled 36 solo tackles, seven tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. He posted a career-high nine tackles against Furman, added eight stops against ETSU and recovered two fumbles during the 2025 campaign.