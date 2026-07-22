Cardinals sign QB Carson Beck to rookie deal as they prepare to open training camp FILE - Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Beck (19) throws during the NFL football team's rookie minicamp on May 8, 2026, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File) FILE - Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Beck smiles as he listens to a question during a news conference at the team's NFL football training facility on June 17, 2026, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FILE - Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Beck (19) throws during the NFL football team's rookie minicamp on May 8, 2026, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
TEMPE, Ariz. – The Arizona Cardinals have agreed to a four-year rookie deal with quarterback Carson Beck on Wednesday, one day before the team has its first practice of training camp.
The 24-year-old Beck
looks as if he’ll be part of a three-man quarterback competition when training camp begins on Thursday, facing off against veterans Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew. Kedon Slovis is also on the roster. The Cardinals are led by first-year coach Mike LaFleur.
Beck was drafted in the third round out of Miami after leading the Hurricanes to a runner-up finish in the College Football Playoff last season.
The Cardinals have now signed all of the players in their most recent draft class.
Also on Wednesday, the team announced it signed defensive lineman Coziah Izzard and placed rookie defensive lineman Kaleb Proctor on injured reserve. Proctor injured his knee during offseason workouts.
___
AP NFL:
https://apnews.com/hub/NFL
Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Black bears with mange continue to be found in Southwest Virginia Radford toddler with autism competes in Hasbro’s Toddler of the Year contest Virginia Judge blocks statewide enforcement of new gun laws Roanoke council member Volosin apologizes after comment to Nash described as racially charged Lynchburg urges voluntary water conservation as regional drought deepens Blacksburg businesses feel the squeeze this summer as student population departs Venomous snakes on Virginia trails — how to stay safe this summer USA Cycling National Championships wrap up in Roanoke, leaving a lasting impact Pirates Days returns to Smith Mountain Lake for 13th year with new venue 10 News meteorologist Edward Shaw breaks down Friday's wildfire smoke Former Gretna Hawks bring free football camp, cookout and community back home USA Cycling Endurance Mountain Bike National Championships kicks off in Roanoke Virginia Tech student’s mother sues Blacksburg, officer after fatal crash City of Roanoke to remove all Raven Shot Detection devices after many installed without correct approval More than 500 pairs of socks donated at Sock Night at the Salem Fair 🎉 Mill Mountain Zoo marks 74 years Fourth of July copper theft leaves Danville residents without power in 100+ degree heat Amtrak delays trains during extreme heat to prevent track buckling in Roanoke Active police investigation underway at Roanoke dog daycare Valley View Mall sees new retailers & local businesses Previous video Next video