Houston Astros ship Nate Pearson to Kansas City after DFA, landing prospect Max Martin

Houston Astros pitcher Nate Pearson delivers during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins in Houston, Monday, June 29, 2026. (AP Photo/Jon Shapley)

HOUSTON – The Houston Astros traded right-hander Nate Pearson to Kansas City for pitching prospect Max Martin on Wednesday.

The move comes after Pearson was designated for assignment by the Astros on Sunday. He went 1-0 with a 3.60 ERA in 16 games this season.

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The veteran is 10-6 with a 4.99 ERA in 139 career games over six MLB seasons that included stops in Toronto and with the Chicago Cubs.

The 22-year-old Martin is 6-2 with a 2.01 ERA in 26 relief appearances across two levels of Class-A ball this season. The right-hander was a 10th-round pick in the 2025 draft.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb