RidgeYaks add late insurance, beat GreenJackets 9-3

SALEM, Va. – The Salem RidgeYaks hit three home runs on their way to earning a 9-3 home win over the Augusta GreenJackets Wednesday night.

The RidgeYaks trailed 2-0 entering the bottom of the third. That’s when things changed as Kleyver Salazar hit a three-run home run to give Salem the 3-2 lead.

Later in the fourth inning, D’Angelo Ortiz added to the lead with an RBI single.

More insurance runs came in the seventh inning as Andrews Opata and Salazar both hit RBI doubles to give Salem the 6-3 lead.

If that wasn’t enough, Louis Andujar hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the eight while Ilan Fernandez added a solo home run to help the RidgeYaks secure the 9-3 victory.

Salem now holds a 0.5 game lead over Fayetteville in the Carolina League North Division second half standings.

Hill City also victorious Wednesday night, 6-4 over Delmarva. The Howlers scored four runs in the bottom of the eighth inning.