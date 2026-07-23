Virginia, Old Dominion renew women’s basketball rivalry with two-year series

Virginia guard Kymora Johnson reacts to a play during overtime against Iowa in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, March 23, 2026, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Virginia and Old Dominion will renew their in-state women’s basketball rivalry during the 2026-27 season as part of a two-year home-and-home agreement announced Wednesday.

The series begins Nov. 15, 2026, when the Cavaliers travel to Norfolk to face the Monarchs. Old Dominion will return the trip during the 2027-28 season, visiting John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville.

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“I think it’s a great thing to renew the in-state rivalry with ODU,” Virginia head coach Aaron Roussell said. “Both women’s basketball programs have a rich history, and it makes all the sense in the world for us to be competing on a stage like this in front of the rest of the state. The 757 area will prove to be vitally important to our program and hopefully allow us to connect with many alums while we are there as well.”

The teams will meet for the first time since Nov. 24, 2019, when Virginia earned an overtime victory over Old Dominion at John Paul Jones Arena.

Old Dominion leads the all-time series 19-16. The rivalry dates to 1973, Virginia’s inaugural season of NCAA Division I women’s basketball, though the Cavaliers have won the last two meetings.

The 2027-28 matchup will also mark a return to the series that christened John Paul Jones Arena in 2006, when Virginia defeated Old Dominion 92-72 in the first official basketball game played at the venue. It will be the third meeting between the schools at the arena.