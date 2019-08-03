As Auburn football's win column grows, they're ready to take the next step in 2019

RINER, Va. - The Auburn Eagles finished 5-5 in 2018 but made it to the playoffs for the second year in a row. It was Narrows who ended their season with a tough 18-7 decision.

Head coach Cam Akers is heading into his fourth season with the Eagles and has the program trending in the right direction. After a three win season in 2016, a four win season in 2017, and a five win season last year, he's ready to take the next step.

"Every year we have to get better as coaches, our kids have to get better at what they do and continue to buy into the process we lay out for them," Akers said. "Football is a grind, these kids are beginning to understand that and we work. "

Offensive lineman Zach McClellan is one of those kids.

"Coach always says attitude, effort and toughness is what's going to make us great. If a team beats us they just have to be all around better than us cause we're strong in the weight room, we come out here and bust tail every day," he said. "There's no excuses."

