SALEM, Va. - Carolina edged Salem 3-2 in ten innings to claim victory in the first two games of the series. Ryan Aguilar singled home the go-ahead in the top of the tenth to give the Mudcats the winning margin. Salem's first baseman Pedro Castellanos was 2-4 with an RBI in a losing cause. Carolina moves to 16-10 on the season. The Red Sox fall to 11-14. The same two teams meet tomorrow at 11:05 a.m.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.