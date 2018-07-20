CIAA title game returns to Salem

SALEM, Va. - The CIAA championship game returns to Salem this fall, and that's not all volleyball, cross country, and softball title games will all be contested in Virginia's championship city. The football title game is set for November 10th at Salem stadium.

"I'm excited that we're able to have it here where we can go, watch the game and then go watch volleyball and two weeks prior we'll have cross country. What a delight to be in a community that embraces sports and values and understands relationships and partnerships," CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams said.

"We are Virginia's championship city, So sport is a big deal to us so this is just another in a long line of events that we host throughout the year," Salem Mayor Randy Foley said.

The football title game is set for November 10th. Virginia State captured the title over Fayetteville State last year.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.