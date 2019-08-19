AP releases first Top 25 football poll, UVA receives more votes than Virginia Tech

Quarterback Bryce Perkins #3 of the Virginia Cavaliers carries the ball against the Virginia Tech Hokies in the second half at Lane Stadium on November 23, 2018 in Blacksburg, Virginia. (Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images)

BLACKSBURG, Va. - College football is nearly upon us, and the AP has released its first poll ahead of the 2019 season.

Atop the list are the Clemson Tigers, who neither UVA or Virginia Tech has to play in the regular season.

Rounding out the top five are Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma and Ohio State.

A total of 47 teams received votes in the season's first poll.

UVA received 44 votes, while Virginia Tech received 12.

To put those numbers in perspective, Stanford, who's ranked No. 25, received 141 votes.

Other ACC schools that made the poll are:

Syracuse (No. 22, 209 votes)

Miami (70 votes)

Among Virginia Tech and Virginia's opponents this season, Notre Dame is the only Top 25 opponent, being ranked ninth in this first poll.

