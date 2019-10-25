Drivers expecting wild Martinsville playoff race this weekend

MARTINSVILLE, Va. - The paperclip is bracing for a wild one.

With just three races left to punch your ticket to Homestead, this weekend's short track stop in SW Virginia represents an excellent opportunity to let the drivers decide the outcome.

"I mean it's the first race of the round of eight and it's your ticket right to Homestead, so yeah you're going to have guys being really aggressive out there. I mean just imagine next year that race being the final race before Phoenix, before the championship race, so that's going to be even more crazy. So just a good opportunity on a short track to you and I'll be really aggressive and things like that, but yeah it's gonna be really hard racing like it always is at Martinsville, but it definitely ramps up at the playoff race," NASCAR driver Ryan Blaney said.

The truck race and Cup qualifying are scheduled for Saturday. The First Data 500 green flag is scheduled to drop at 3 p.m. on Sunday.

