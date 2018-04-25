Edmunds brothers looking to continue family's NFL success

BLACKSBURG, Va. - In the Edmunds household, the NFL bloodlines run deep. In the upcoming days, Tremaine and Terrell will join their brother, Trey, in the National Football League family.

At the conclusion of the 2018 NFL draft, the Edmunds brothers will be part of a new brotherhood, Hokies in the NFL.

"We're special people, a bunch of talented people. And it speaks for the program, for the community, as far as keep putting guys into the NFL," said Cleveland Browns quarterback and former Hokie Tyrod Taylor.

Tremaine is garnering much of the attention as he is projected to be the first first-round draft selection out of Virginia Tech since Kyle Fuller in 2014. The 6-foot-5, 253 pound linebacker had 109 tackles last season, including 14 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks and three forced fumbles.

"It's definitely an exciting time. I'm just taking everything a day at a time, not trying to get over myself. Talking to my family when times get hard, when I really want to talk about things. But like I said, it's not looking too much over it, take it one day at a time and take it easy," said Tremaine.

Terrell Edmunds will be another product of D.B.U. going pro. The 6-foot-2, 220 pound safety posted 59 tackles, three pass break-ups and two interceptions in 2017. Both Terrell and Tremaine have been leaning on older brother Trey, a running back for the New Orleans Saints, for advice.

"We're definitely ready. We're all excited, hopefully I get to play against Trey one of these days or be on his team, because going against my older brother and making a big tackle on him, getting to talk a little junk. But I'm definitely ready for it. We're all ready for it," Terrell said.

"It's kind of a cliché statement. I'm telling them to just be as calm as possible. You know, it's kind of impossible to be calm right now but that's the only way you can get through this thing, because there's so many highs, so many lows and so many people telling you things," Trey said.

As all three Edmunds brothers will be in the early stages of their NFL careers, they're all playing catch-up to their Dad. Ferrell Edmunds is a 1988 Miami Dolphins draft pick who played seven seasons in the league and is a two-time Pro Bowl tight end.

"He's loving it! Dad and Mom are living in the moment. They're excited, we're all excited for what's about to happen to them," Trey added.

Tremaine was invited to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, for the draft. Hokies Head Coach Justin Fuente and Defensive Coordinator Bud Foster will be accompanying him.



